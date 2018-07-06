Kashmir Valley mostly calm amid restrictions

Srinagar, July 8 (IANS) The overall law and order situation remained calm in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday even as authorities imposed restrictions at many places to foil a separatist-called march on the second death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

Clashes between the security forces and groups of youths trying to defy the official restrictions occurred at some places in Tral area, the ancestral town of Wani.

Security forces used tear smoke shells to chase away the protesting youths at some places in south Kashmir areas.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city and Tral town to prevent the protests.

Senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik was taken into preventive custody in Srinagar.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was suspended and the movement of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu to Srinagar was also disallowed as a precaution.

Mobile Internet services and rail services in the Valley were also suspended.

