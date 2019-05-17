Kashmiri Hizbul man among 3 militants killed in Pulwama (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) A Kashmiri militant was among three militants who were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

“Three terrorists have been killed in Panzgam operation. Weapons and war-like stores were recovered,” Defence Ministry Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

“Bodies of three militants have been recovered,” a police officer added.

The slain Kashmiri militant was identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar, a resident of the same village, where the operation was conducted.

Informed sources said while the exact identities of the other two were yet to be ascertained, but all of them belonged were likely to be of the Hizbul Mujahiddin outfit.

Last night the security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Panzgam after receiving information about militant presence, the officer said.

The hiding militants when challenged had opened fire triggering the encounter.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the area. Train services between Srinagar and Bannihil town of Jammu region have also been suspended.

