Kashmiri student missing from Noida in Pakistani jail: Family

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) A Kashmiri student who went missing nearly five months back from a university in Noida in Uttar Pradesh is languishing in a Pakistani jail, his family said on Monday.

Syed Wahid, 23, went missing on December 12 from a private university in Noida.

Syed’s father has told police that he recently received a call from Pakistan and an inmate released from the Pakistan jail informed him that his son was lodged in the jail.

Police sources here said they were verifying the veracity of the claim.

The family belonging to north Kashmir had lodged a complaint with the police in Noida.

–IANS

sq/mr