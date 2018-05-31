Kat Von D, Rafael Reyes have gothic wedding ceremony

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Tattoo artiste Kat Von D, who is known for her cosmetic line that launched in 2008, got married to The Prayers musician Rafael Reyes in a gothic-inspired ceremony here.

The couple had officially married in February, but the proper ceremony took place on Saturday. The couple took to Instagram to announce their marriage and show their rings, reports etonline.com.

Von D wore a scarlet red gown with a matching headpiece and veil. Her make-up consisted of a cat eye, gold eye-shadow and a cherry-coloured pout.

“In a couple hours, I’ll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life,” wrote Reyes alongside an image of the make-up mogul.

The couple had earlier shared that they had chosen a vegan menu for their special day and asked their guests that in lieu of gifts they donate to one of their favourite animal rights organisations, Animal Equality, on their behalf.

–IANS

ks/sug