Katara murder case witness claims extortion threats, case registered

Ghaziabad, April 8 (IANS) A case of extortion and criminal intimidation was registered against around half a dozen persons allegedly linked to former Rajya Sabha MP D.P. Yadav on the complaint of a key witness in the Nitish Katara murder case, in which Yadav’s son and nephew are undergoing life sentences.

The case was registered on Saturday under Sections 387, 341, and 506/34 of the Indian Penal Code — dealing with offences of criminal intimidation and extortion by putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt — after Ajay Katara lodged a complaint with Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi on March 17.

In his complaint, Ajay Katara alleged that former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council member Jitendra Yadav, Subhash Yadav, Anand Prakash, Vihang Garg, Rohit Mudra, and Shiv Kumar on different occasions tortured him and demanded money to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

He claimed they threatened him that if he failed to pay the money he along with his family would be eliminated.

“They also threatended me to keep silent in order to facilitate parole or bail for Nitish Katara case convicts Vikas Yadav and Vishal Yadav who are serving life terms in Tihar Central Jail in Delhi.”

Ajay Katara said that he was on way to meet a friend in Vasant Kunj on March 14 when he received threatening and abusive SMSes from two mobile phones.

The complainant said that all the accused were threatening him since July 2017 but he refused to fullfil their extortion demands.

When contacted, case Investigation Officer C.L. Meena confirmed the registration of the case and that a probe is underway.

Nitish Katara was found murdered in February 2002 by Vikas Yadav and others. In 2015, the Supreme Court had upheld the conviction of Vikas Yadav, Vishal Yadav and Sukhdev Pehalwan in the case.

–IANS

sps/tsb