Kate Moss felt ‘pressure’ to pose topless as teen model
Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Supermodel Kate Moss revealed that she does not feel comfortable taking her clothes during the shoots.
During an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today, the 44-year-old said she was constantly urged to pose topless after being discovered as a young teenager, reports pagesix.com.
She said: “Yes, there was pressure. I worked with a woman photographer called Corinne Day and she always liked me with no top on and I did not like it at all when I first started.”
Moss, who featured nude in the iconic Calvin Klein Obsession perfume advertisement, feels uncomfortable with baring it all for the camera.
“I still always was like ‘Can I just put some clothes on?’ But, you know, that was the job, so I kind of just did it,” she added.
Moss also has a piece of advice for aspriring models who might face similar pressure in future.
“They don’t have to do it if they don’t want to do it. I wouldn’t let my daughter do it. I look at her now and she’s 15, and to think that I was going topless at her age is crazy.”
–IANS
sim/nn/