Kate Spade’s brother-in-law donates money to those affected by mental illness

New York, June 14 (IANS) David Spade has donated $100,000 to help those affected by mental illness after sister-in-law Kate’s suicide at age 55.

According to people.com, the actor and comedian, 53, has made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

“More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support,” said David.

“If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need,” he added.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions affected by mental illness through educational programs and support groups.

On June 5, Kate’s family, friends and fans were shocked to learn a housekeeper arrived to find Kate alone and unresponsive in the bedroom of her Manhattan apartment. The New York City’s medical examiner’s office officially declared the designer’s death a suicide two days later.

