Kathak, music, art exponents presented lifetime achievement awards

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Kathak legend Birju Maharaj, Indian classical vocalist Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan, and senior art curator-critic Alka Raghuvanshi were awarded with Lalit Arpan lifetime achievement awards here at a classical dance and music festival.

These awards were conferred at the 17th edition of the Lalit Arpan festival, conceptualised by Kathak doyen Shovana Narayan, at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) here on Thursday evening.

The awards were presented by Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and Bhutanese Ambassador V. Namgyel.

The two-day festival has several classical dance and music performances lined up, the most prominent ones being by Kuchipudi dancer Shallu Jindal and Kathak dancer Ragini Madan.

–IANS

