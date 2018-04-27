Kathua is ‘small issue’, says new J&K Deputy CM

Jammu, April 30 (IANS) In an embarrassment to the ruling PDP-BJP alliance, Jammu and Kashmir’s new Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said after being sworn in that the Kathua rape and murder was a “small issue”.

Answering questions about his role in ensuring the stability of the ruling alliance, Gupta said the reshuffle of the council of ministers was in itself a proof of the seriousness which the coalition attaches to better governance.

Asked whether the Kathua rape and murder incident had impacted the reshuffle, he said: “That was a small issue.”

Both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have said that the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua has shaken the country and made everyone hang their heads in shame.

–IANS

sq/mr/sar