Kathua rape and murder: Lal Singh leads march for CBI probe

Jammu, May 20 (IANS) Former state minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Choudhary Lal Singh on Sunday led a march in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, seeking CBI probe into Kathua rape and murder case.

Lal Singh walked barefoot for nearly five hours after which his supporters urged him to get into a vehicle as he developed blisters in his feet.

The march was organised to mount pressure on the state government to have the Kathua rape and murder case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Lal Singh and another senior BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga resigned from the state cabinet following their participation in a rally organised by Hindu Ekta Manch in Hiranagar area in January this year.

The State Crime Branch has already filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Rasana village of Kathua district.

On the plea of the victim’s father, the Supreme Court has ordered that the trial of this case be held on a daily basis without any adjournment in Pathankot town of neighbouring Punjab.

