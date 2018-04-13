Kathua rape: Two BJP cabinet ministers quit

Jammu, April 13 (IANS) Two BJP ministers who had attended a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape and murder case on Friday resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Sources in the know of the development said that after the Chief Minister demanded their resignation, Ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga submitted their resignation to state BJP chief Satpal Sharma.

The ministers had last month attended a rally in Hiranagar area of Kathua district organised by Hindu Ekta Munch in favour of the seven people accused in the rape and subsequent murder of an eight-year-old girl.

Although the two ministers said their statements were twisted and quoted out of context, there has been an overwhelming public outcry against them.

While Ganga held the Industries portfolio, Lal Singh held the Forest department.

Mehbooba Mufti has called a meeting of PDP legislators and senior leaders in Srinagar on Saturday to chalk out the future course of action vis-a-vis to the Kathua rape and murder case and the prevailing law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley.

–IANS

