Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Rahul leads midnight protest at India Gate

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the India Gate here on the call of party chief Rahul Gandhi to protest against the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, and seek justice for the victims.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.

Rahul Gandhi joined the protest around midnight. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra were also present.

The Congress President tweeted on late Thursday night about his intention to go on a candle march.

“Like millions of Indians, my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does.

“Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was apparently caught unawares about the protest, with Congress workers from Delhi and neighbouring areas rushing to the venue on the call of their party leader.

–IANS

