Kathy Griffin may come face-to-face with Trump

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Comedienne and actress Kathy Griffin, who posed with a decapitated and fake head resembling US President Donald Trump for a photo shoot last year, is set to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 28. She may have her first face-to-face moment with Trump since the controversy.

Griffin’s career was left in shambles since she did the photo shoot.

She has tweeted she would be attending the correpondents dinner event as a guest of the Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade, an LGBT news outlet, reported deadline.com.

The annual dinner has been held since 1920 and traditionally is at least visited by the current president.

Trump did not attend the gala in 2017 and may not this year too.

Griffin had apologised publicly when major backlash to her photo began last May, issuing a video in which she admitted, “I crossed the line.”

But she later told an Australian TV interviewer that “I am no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S.”

