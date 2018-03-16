Kathy to be back in ‘American Horror Story’

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) “American Horror Story” co-creator and writer Ryan Murphy says actress Kathy Bates will return to the series for its eighth season along with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Bates appeared in “AHS: Coven”, “AHS: Freak Show”, “AHS: Hotel” and “AHS: Roanoke”.

The Oscar-winning actress was not in last season’s “AHS: Cult” due to her Netflix comedy series “Disjointed”.

“Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” ew.com quoted Murphy as saying. “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.”

Bates last appeared in “Roanoke”, the sixth season of the show.

Murphy also spoke on online rumours that season eight might be titled “Radioactive”.

“I heard about that rumour. Well, that’s based on a fact that we’ve cleared a lot of titles for that show. It’s an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny,” he said.

