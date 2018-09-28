Katie Holmes might lose custody of Suri because of Leah Remini

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress-producer Leah Remini believes actress Katie Holmes could lose custody of her daughter Suri Cruise if the two were ever to speak again.

The “Scientology and the Aftermath” star, 48, opened up about her former friend to LaPalme magazine for their fall issue via Us Weekly.

“I thought comedy would be my life. I don’t consider myself a champion. The people who speak on the show are champions,” Remini told the magazine.

“But I keep wondering  why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents.”

“Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really,” Remini added.

Reps for both Kidman and Holmes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kidman, 51, was married to Tom Cruise, a Scientologist, from 1990 to 2001. The two adopted daughter Isabella, 25, and son Connor, 23, during their relationship.

Cruise also shares 12-year-old Suri with Holmes, whom he married in 2006 before their shocking split in 2012.

