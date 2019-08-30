Katie Hopkins slams Sadiq Khan over Indian Embassy attack

London, Sep 6 (IANS) Popular British columnist Katie Hopkins has hit out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the havoc outside the Indian Embassy following protests by Pakistani nationals in the UK over India’s revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of British-Pakistanis had earlier this week staged a protest outside the Indian Embassy here against India’s decision. During the demonstration, the protesters pelted eggs at the building and also damaged a window panel of the mission.

Days after the incident, Hopkins released videos on Twitter in which she was seen walking outside the Indian Embassy and saying that the walls and gates of the mission were covered with eggs and other garbage.

She tweeted: “The Indian Embassy in London – one of our greatest allies – is a filthy mess of eggs and vandalized windows at the hands of Pakistani protesters in the UK. Is the Muslim Mayor of London enabling this behaviour? Why has this not been cleaned up? Deeply shaming for Britain.”

Hopkins blamed Sadiq Khan for the litter outside the Embassy and called it a “shameful act”.

