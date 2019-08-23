Katie Price finds unprotected sex more exciting

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Singer Katie Price feels unprotected sex is more exciting than the protected one.

She recently visited a night club and a video from there is doing the rounds on the Internet in which the “Hurricane” hitmaker is seen interacting with the crowd, reports metro.co.uk.

She can be heard saying, “In England, everyone would put their hands up. You naughty f***ing Turkish guys, I need to teach you a lesson.”

“If you’re going to have sex with anyone make sure you wrap up. Actually don’t bother, it’s more exciting when you don’t,” Price added.

Sporting a black dress, Price looked completely in fun mood while clubbing.

–IANS

sim/vnc