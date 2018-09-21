Katie Price takes horsebox to auction amid bankruptcy woes

London, Sep 25 (IANS) TV personality Katie Price is taking her bright pink horsebox to auction after struggling to sell it online amid bankruptcy woes.

Despite already slashing 130,000 pounds off the price of the Fiat Ducato horsebox, the TV personality, who narrowly avoided bankruptcy last month, has now listed the vehicle on the John Pye online auction site in another desperate bid to sell, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 2012 registered Fiat, which has only covered a modest 7,000 miles, is now at the company’s depot in Port Talbot, south Wales after failing to sell for the reduced price of 29,950 pounds.

The horsebox’s additional features include an automated gearbox, alloy wheels and air conditioning, while full cream leather seats with logo and headrests and skylight roof vents are also up for grabs.

Other impressive mod-cons include a grooms locker, as well as a 7 inch digital monitor and reversing camera, while tinted windows allow for some added privacy.

Price, who owns three horses, bought the vehicle from new in 2012 but is now having to part with it as she struggles to meet her reported debt of 1 million pounds, especially after her 2 million pounds house which was recently damaged by a house fire in her son Jett’s bedroom.

The mother-of-five has been scrambling to raise enough cash to pay her the 1 million pounds debt, after spending her fortune on plastic surgery, luxury holidays and a farm with a cost of 1 million pounds.

