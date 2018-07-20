Katie Waissel shares first picture of her little boy

London, July 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katie Waissel, who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Andy Speer earlier this week, shared the first picture of her little boy Hudson.

The first snap of her new son Hudson shows the sweet moment of how Waissel and Speer are looking lovingly at their newborn, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The former “X Factor” star, 32, said she was elated to announce the birth of their little boy following a gruelling 24-hour labour.

She penned in the caption of the heartwarming picture: “Andy and I are elated to announce the birth of our darling son Hudson. Born at 2.25am on 07.21.18, our Little Man made his big debut after a legendary 24 hour labour. Mummy and Baby are doing great, Daddy is already on diaper duty!”

Fans gushed over the sweet post, with one saying: “His name is just adorable. Strong and beautiful. I absolutely love it. This is a fab photo. Congratulations to you both. Enjoy this special time together.”

