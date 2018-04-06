Katrina & Alia became closer after their gym session

Bollywood industry’s dream girls Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt became BFFs of the tinsel town after bonding extremely well with each other during their gym sessions. Meanwhile the lovely ladies were often spotted hanging out together as they gave some serious friendship goals with each outing.

As per latest buzz it is to be believed, all doesn’t seem to be well between the two gorgeous divas and further it all started after Alia’s growing proximity with Katrina’s former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor started making rounds.

Presently Ranbir and Alia are working together on Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and the duo was recently in Bulgaria for the shoot where, as per reports, their closeness grabbed the eyeballs of each and every crew members on the sets. Furthermore Alia recently shared a photo with Ranbir on her Instagram account that is alleged to have infuriated the ‘Jagga Jasoos’ actress.

Moreover Katrina has still not over with her relationship with Ranbir and Alia told her about her closeness with Ranbir. Further it is to be noted that Alia recently parted ways with long-time beau Sidharth Malhotra. As per reports Sidharth started increasing his closeness with ‘A Gentleman’ co-star which is none other than Jacqueline Fernandes.