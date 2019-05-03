Katrina flaunts new car, shows off driving skill

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif is loving her new car Range Rover, which she proudly showed off to fans via her social media page, and also showed how she proved a man wrong with her driving skills.

“Thank you Modi Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Worli, for the wonderful experience,” Katrina wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which she is seen leaning against her new luxury car.

Katrina looks stylish in a short red dress with a denim shrug.

The car has reportedly been gifted to Katrina by her former boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan, also her co-star in the upcoming film “Bharat”.

In another post, Katrina shared a shot of herself behind the wheels but in another vehicle from “on location” for “Bharat”. She is seated next to a man.

Giving a description of the photograph, she wrote: “Bharat, the man beside me is the actual owner of this classic 1960s’ Land Rover, who was convinced that I couldn’t handle the car, while I was convinced I could.”

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial brings Katrina and Salman together on screen again after films like “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya”, “Yuvvraaj”, “Partner”, “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

–IANS

rb/pcj