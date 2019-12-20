Katrina grooves on ‘Afghan jalebi’ at make-up artist’s wedding

Panaji, Jan 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shook-a-leg at her friend and make-up artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding in Goa.

A video of Katrina dancing on the number “Afghan jalebi” from the 2015 film “Phantom” has taken over social media.

In the clip, Katrina, who is dressed in a powder blue lehenga choli, is seen grooving with Bauer on the dance floor.

Bauer tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza as per the Hindu traditions with ceremonies like mehendi and haldi.

The “Bharat” actress has shared a string of photographs from the wedding.

Katrina shared pictures of the newlyweds Bauer and Braganza, who wore matching white kurta-pyjamas and paired it with light pink dupattas.

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi”, which is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, will release in March 2020. The film stars Akshay Kumar.

In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Simmba”.

Katrina will be seen as Akshay’s love interest.

