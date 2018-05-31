Katy Perry accidentally posts racy message for Bloom on Instagram

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Singer Katy Perry accidentally shared a private racy message for actor Orlando Bloom on Instagram.

The “Firework” hitmaker left a racy comment on the British actor’s post of a video promoting his play “Killer Joe”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I need a season pass for that a**,” she jokingly wrote.

Perry actually did not mean to share with the public. Instead of quickly deleting her first comment, the 33-year-old singer cheekily added: “Oops I meant to send that to you privately.”

She is apparently trying to keep the spark alive since they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

After being spotted vacationing together in the Maldives in January and sightseeing in Prague in March, Perry publicly confirmed that she’s “not single” on “American Idol”.

