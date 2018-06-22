Kavita Seth proud of her sons

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) “Iktara” hitmaker Kavita Seth says she is proud that her sons Kavish and Kanishk have a different yet soulful approach to music.

She is looking forward to perform with her sons for the first time at Anandotsav – A Celebration Of Life concert — curated by the singer as a tribute to her late husband K.K. Seth. The musical event will be held here on July 1.

“Anandotsav is something that I started seven years back and is very close to my heart. It’s a dedication to Kanishk and Kavish’s father,” Kavita said in a statement to IANS.

“I am glad that from this year both of them will be a part of it. Also, this will be the first time we will be sharing the same stage. I am a proud mother when it comes to my sons as both of them have a different yet soulful approach to music,” she added.

