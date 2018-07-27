KBC creator pens book on making of modern India

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A curation of the landmark events, iconic personalities and benchmark institutions that have shaped India over the last century will be released in the form of a full-fledged book by creator of the hugely popular “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, Siddhartha Basu.

Titled “Indian Century” it will be published by DK Books India, known for its illustrated reference books and a part of the Penguin Random House group.

“The 20th century is where the hinge of history turned for modern India. This book, timed to release as the country completes 70 years of independence, recounts the milestones of that century, and of the millennial years that follow, together with thumbnail profiles of many of its major players,” Basu said in a statement.

“For me, the best quiz facts always open up layers of little or lesser-known details.

“This is a curated collection of facts I find fascinating about the events and people that have shaped the India we know today,” he said.

The publisher informed IANS that the book will be divided into two parts.

The first part “Headlines” will showcase dramatic events, the rise of landmark institutions, political evolutions and changing sociocultural landscapes of India.

“Snapshots,” the second section in the book will elucidate the lives and achievements of the most iconic personalities of 20th-century India in a question and answer format.

This format will make it easier for the reader to capture information and gather facts quickly, the publisher said.

The book will also feature more than 250 images.

“The book visually documents the evolution of modern India and provides much-needed insight into our political landscape. It features milestone events from each year of the past century and gives a glimpse into the lives of the game changers — people who helped shape modern India,” the publisher added.

Priced at Rs 500, the book will be released on August 20.

Siddhartha Basu is an award-winning television producer, director, and India’s foremost quiz master. He is the man behind landmark shows such as “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and “Mastermind India”.

