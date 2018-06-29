KCA Ombudsman finds misappropriation worth Rs 2.16 crores

Kochi, July 6 (IANS) Former Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) president T.C. Mathew has alleged that he is being vilified for vested interests after the KCA Ombudsman found huge alleged misappropriation to the tune of Rs 2.16 crores in various infrastructure activities.

The ombudsman for the KCA was appointed in October last year and soon a complaint was filed against Mathew from one of the KCA member citing gross irregularities.

The report of the ombudsman will now come up for discussion at the annual general body meeting of the KCA to be held at Alappuzha on Saturday.

According to the report the irregularities have been pointed in purchase of land and in the construction of stadiums at a few places.

But Mathew responded by saying that this is nothing but a vilification campaign against him by vested interests to ensure that he does not return to the KCA.

“At the appropriate time, I will reveal everything as I have all the evidence with me,” Mathew told reporters.

–IANS

