KCR acting like puppet of PM, dissolving assembly undemocratic: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to dissolve the Telangana assembly, terming it “undemocratic” and said the party was ready for early elections. It called KCR “a dictator more than Hitler” and noted that he was acting as a puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AICC in-charge of Telagana Ram Chandra Khuntia said the slogan of the Congress party would be “KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao” for the elections. He also said the Congress is not averse to having an alliance with any party other than the BJP and TRS.

“There was neither a natural calamity nor there was a short of majority in the House. This decision is totally undemocratic, with a political motive to misguide the Telangana people. We strongly condemn this undemocratic action,” said Khuntia.

Telangana caretaker Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday described Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the “biggest buffoon” in the country.

Replying to this Khuntia said: “He is the biggest buffoon. Only a buffoon can say that. He is a dictator more than Hitler. This is the end of the era of a dictator, who is more dangerous than Hitler. He is a chief minister who has not gone to the Secretariat for 4 years.”

Nearly nine months before its term was to end, the Telangana Assembly was on Thursday dissolved by the Governor on the recommendation of the state cabinet.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said K. Chandrashekhar Rao is a stooge of the BJP and is acting as the puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

–IANS

sid/qd/bg