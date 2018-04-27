KCR, Akhilesh discuss proposed front

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here and discussed the latter’s proposal for formation of a Federal Front.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called on KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known, at his official residence. KCR also hosted a lunch for the visiting leader.

The two leaders discussed the current political situation and the need to bring various political parties together to form a front at the national level. Senior leaders of TRS were also present during the meeting.

The TRS chief, who proposed the front as an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, have stepped up his efforts during last few days. He visited Chennai on Sunday to meet DMK leaders M. Karunanidhi and M.K. Stalin.

KCR had mooted the idea of a Federal Front in March to bring “a qualitative change” in the national politics.

At the TRS plenary last week, a resolution was passed towards this effect. AStating that both BJP and Congress miserably failed to address people’s problems during last 70 years, KCR said the front would trigger tremor in the national politics with its agenda for speedy development and for addressing the real issues of people.

KCR has so far held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal-S President and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren and well-known actor Prakash Raj had also called on KCR to discuss the formation of the front.

