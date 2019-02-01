KCR makes aerial inspection of Yadadri temple renovation

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K.A. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of Yadadri to inspect the works undertaken for renovation of Yadadri temple, which he wants to develop on the lines of famous Tirumala temple of Andhra Pradesh.

He observed the ongoing works of the main temple, temple city, and construction of Presidential suite on the hill.

He later visited Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple and conducted the rituals.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, personally examined the works taken up in and around the main temple sprawling 173 acres. He also visited the hill and reviewed the works of temple city.

He said funds will be sanctioned for the construction of outer ring road covering two hills.

Earlier known as Yadgirigutta, the temples was renamed as Yadadri after formation of Telangana State in 2014.

KCR government has announced mega plans to develop the hill temple at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore. In 2015, KCR decided to club adjoining nine hills to make it a mega centre of pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Raju Vegesna Foundation, a non-governmental organization which conducts charitable programmes in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, has donated Rs 10 crore for the construction of Annadana Satram.

Foundation President Anantha Koti Raju, Secretary Ananda Raju and other members met CM and handed over the cheque.

KCR said many philanthropists were coming forward for the construction of guest houses and choultries. He thanked 43 donors who have come forward to donate Rs 2 crore each.

