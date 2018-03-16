KCR meets Mamata, fuels idea of federal front on people’s agenda

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday pitched for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front in the country but claimed the allance would transcend the barrier of political parties and focus solely on people’s agenda.

“There is definitely going to be a federal front by the people of India. It is not a mere aligning of political parties. It is about unifying the masses, the people of India. Our front would be a federal front very shortly but the agenda we propose would be totally different from the present routine model. It would be people’s agenda,” Rao, also the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief, said after the meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna here.

Terming his meeting with Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, as the first step towards the inception of the front, KCR, as the leader is popularly known, said the front’s formation can be discussed in more detail once other like-minded political leaders come to a consensus.

“Today we had a pleasant discussion where we agreed on so many fronts and we are trying to build a real federal front for this country. This will be a like minded group of political leaders. Today was just the beginning. Rest of the things will be made clear when other leaders sit together, discuss and come to a consensus.

“Just we two cannot decide all the things. There are other leaders, friends and like-minded people. We have to talk to all of them. We made a good beginning today and I am confident that we would be able to take it forward.I think this country would flourish,” he said.

Echoing Rao, Banerjee termed the meeting as a “good beginning” and hoped the like minded leaders, focused on the development of the county, would eventually come together to form a “strong” federal front.

“This was a good beginning. Politics is a continuous process. The dialogue has been started. Let the leaders talk to each other. All of them would eventually come together to form the front.We want the federal front to be strong. If the states are strong, the centre would also be strong,” Banerjee said.

“We are not in a hurry. Let’s approach other political parties also. Politics for bigger objectives, takes time. Everything has been discussed in details. Now we wait for tomorrow, for the future,” she added.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/vd