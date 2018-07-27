KCR to camp in Delhi to get approval for zonal system

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Delhi on Friday to get the Centre’s approval for the new zonal system aimed at government employment in the state.

“The CM will himself monitor the whole process of obtaining clearance and approval for the zonal system,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s office.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, feels that the new zonal system is required to ensure fruits of achieving the statehood reach the local people.

“The CM feels that the Telangana youth will get more opportunities because of formation of 31 new districts and implementation of 95% reservations to locals,” the statement said.

The state government created the new zonal system to enable 95% reservations in all employment opportunities to the locals. The Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Home Affairs have positively responded to the proposal.

The state cabinet had approved the new zonal system in May this year. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief had taken up the issue with Modi during a meeting on June 15.

–IANS

