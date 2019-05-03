KCR to meet Kerala CM to discuss ‘federal front’

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) With 18 days to go for Lok Sabha election results, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to resume his efforts for formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress government at the Centre with a meeting with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The Telengana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief will meet Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram at 6 p.m on Monday.

According to Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, the two leaders will discuss latest political developments in the wake of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will also visit Rameshwaram and Srirangam temples before returning to Hyderabad.

This will be KCR’s first meeting with any leader of a non-BJP and non-Congress party since Lok Sabha elections began on April 10.

With final three rounds of polls to go before counting of votes on May 23, KCR is said to be planning meetings with leaders of various parties to prepare ground for formation of a non-BJP, non-Congress government.

KCR, who mooted the idea of Federal Front in March last year as an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress, held talks with leaders of the Trinamool Congress, the Biju Janta Dal, the Samajwadi Party, the Janata Dal-S, and the DMK. He also invited the YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front.

The TRS chief is confident that non-BJP and non-Congress parties would form the next government at the Centre.

TRS leaders hope that the Federal Front will take a shape after the announcement of poll results.

–IANS

ms/vd