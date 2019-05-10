KCR trying to split non-NDA parties, says CPI

Hyderabad, May 16 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to split non-NDA parties in the name of a Federal Front.

CPI General Secretary Survaram Sudhakar Reddy said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was making no effort to meet the leaders of the constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to invite them to join his proposed Federal Front.

Reddy said while the Left parties had no reservation over efforts to bring together the regional parties, the manner in which KCR was pursuing his efforts had raised serious doubts about his real intentions.

The CPI leader told reporters that the TRS President had so far held talks only with the parties which were either part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) or which were likely to support it.

“Why is KCR not holding talks with Akali Dal, the party which was fighting for the rights of the states and for a true a federal set up? Why is he not inviting Ram Vilas Paswan’s party to join the Federal Front or making an appeal to other constituents of NDA?” asked Reddy.

The CPI leader said that even before the completion of the Lok Sabha elections, KCR had resumed his efforts to form a Federal Front by visiting various states.

He was referring to TRS leader’s recent meetings with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

Reddy said during the last five years there was not even one instance where KCR criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said the TRS leader backed every move by the Modi government.

Predicting a fractured verdict and a hung Parliament, Sudhakar Reddy said the formation of a government without the support of either the BJP or Congress was not possible. He appealed to all regional and secular parties to come together to form a non-BJP government.

“More than the power, the country’s future should be important. The need of the hour is to protect democracy, secularism and the Constitution ,” he said.

Slamming the Election Commission for cutting short the election campaign in West Bengal by a day, the CPI leader alleged that the poll panel had lost its credibility.

He alleged that the BJP resorted to violence during its President Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata and insulted Bengal’s culture by vandalizing the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

–IANS

ms/mr