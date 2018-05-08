Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter to reunite after 27 years

Cannes, May 9 (IANS) “Bill & Ted Face the Music”, the third movie in the “Bill & Ted” franchise, is set to reunite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on screen after 27 years.

The movie, which is being shopped in Cannes, is actually happening some 29 years after the duo’s first adventure, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Reeves and Winter are set to reprise their iconic roles as time-travelling metalheads Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., respectively in the project, which follows 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again,” Reeves and Winter said in a statement, adding: “Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!”

Alex Walton of Bloom, which is handling the project’s international sales, said: “Fans of Bill and Ted have been waiting for Reeves and Winter to reunite since their last Bogus Journey in 1991. This is excellent!”

Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have penned the script, which will be directed by Dean Parisot. MGM owns the rights to the film and will release it in the US under its Orion Pictures banner.

Currently in pre-production, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will see the duo long past their days as time-travelling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family.

