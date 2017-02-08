Keanu Reeves, Common’s competition during ‘John Wick 2’

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Common, who will be seen along with Keanu Reeves in “John Wick 2”, says they were competing with each other during the shoot.

Common, a rapper-turned-actor says Reeves is an intense performer who captivates the audience with his presence and he took it on himself to raise the bar to give in his best during the fight scenes.

“I have seen Keanu being superb, so I knew I had to raise myself to that level and work really hard to get there. I was excited,” Common said in a video interview, according to a statement by PVR Pictures.

“With Keanu, it’s like, he’s going for real, he is not trying to hurt you but he wants to be the best, so for me, it was like I want to be the best… So we had a little competition,” he added.

“John Wick 2” will release in India on February 17.

–IANS

rb/