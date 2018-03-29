Keanu Reeves hints at ‘Bill & Ted’ sequel

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who starred in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Adventure” 30 years ago, have hinted at a sequel.

The two stars said in an interview that they are closer than ever to making a third film titled “Bill & Ted Face the Music”, reports ew.com.

The script is written by original screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

Reeves said that they have been trying to work on the script for 10 years.

“Chris and Ed pitched us an idea in 2007. It sounded great,” he said.

The plot for the sequel itself will take place after the end of “Excellent Adventure”, when futuristic mentor Rutus (George Calin) told Bill and Ted they would write music that would turn the world into utopia. But that has yet to happen.

“You’re told you’re going to save the world. And now you’re 50 and you haven’t done it. Now they’re married, and it affects their marriages, and it affects their relationship with their kids, and it affects their everything,” said Matheson.

