‘Kedarnath’ not an everyday love story, says producer

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) On the eve of teaser release of Sara Ali Khan’s debut film “Kedarnath”, producer of the film Pragya Kapoor on Monday said the film is not a usual love story.

“Set against the backdrop of nature’s fury, Kedarnath is not an everyday love story. Shooting on virgin and undeveloped terrain was as thrilling as it was draining. This has made the journey to completion a well-earned reward.

“All thanks to the invaluable contributions of the entire cast and crew. We are all charged up about bringing Kedarnath to our audiences,” Pragya said in a statement.

Shot along a 14-km pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath — the 2000-year-old temple of Lord Shiva, the film depicts the love story of Mansoor and Mukku played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara, respectively.

The mountain tsunami that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013, leaving thousands dead, sets the backdrop for this love story, Kapoor added.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and produced by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, Kedarnath carries a tagline “Love is a Pilgrimage”. The film is slated to release on November 30.

