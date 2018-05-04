‘Kedarnath’ to release on November 30

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) After tiding over a legal battle, Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan-starrer “Kedarnath” has been locked for release on November 30.

The film’s director Abhishek Kapoor on Tuesday morning tweeted: “We clean up pretty nice. November 30 it is. Save the date everyone. Jai Bholenath.”

Kapoor also shared the film’s poster showing Lord Shiva, and a silhouette of Sushant kissing Sara on the forehead in the background.

Earlier, Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS) was making the movie with KriArj Entertainment, but they parted ways.

Then, Ronnie Screwvala and his creative production house RSVP joined hands with Kapoor. This is their second collaboration after “Kai Po Che!”.

“Kedarnath” is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013.

The first schedule for the movie, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara in Bollywood, has already been completed in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand. The shoot for the film is all set to resume later this month in Mumbai.

