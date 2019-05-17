Kedhar Jadhav declared fit, no changes in India WC squad

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who had sustained a shoulder injury during the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been declared fit, ensuring no changes will be made to the 15-member India squad for the upcoming World Cup beginning May 30 in England and Wales.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart gave a final nod about Jadhav’s fitness to the selectors a few days back. The selectors eventually made up their minds once they were told the 34-year-old was also batting in the nets without any pain in his injured shoulder.

Jadhav had injured his left shoulder while trying to save four overthrows in a Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in the first week of May. He had left the field immediately, and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season.

However, the BCCI selectors didn’t rush into naming a replacement for Jadhav, given the time they had for his full recovery. Had Jadhav failed to recover, the selection panel would have picked a replacement from the five standbys: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Navdeep Saini.

India will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

–IANS

aak/in