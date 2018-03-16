Keep up style quotient in spring summer

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Be it carrying your trendy capes or giving up on crop tops, give your style quotient a kick this spring and summer season.

Here are some to do things before you select your wardrobe collection for the coming season by Avneet Chaadha, Fashion Stylist and Sneha Mehta, Founder, Kukoonthelabel.

* Cool denims: Styling for this coming season and not wearing denims would be too bad. Fill in your wardrobes with some cool and chic denim bellbottoms and crop denim jackets pairing it up with your regular plain t-shirts or bralets.

* No to crop tops: It is too common to carry crop tops for every season now. The new thing in are the bralets. Pair your bright coloured bralets with your favourite summer shorts or you can pair them with the denim bell bottoms.

* Cape it up: What’s cool and in trend are the stylish capes and shrugs for the season. Buying the new artistic print capes and shrugs and pairing them with your palazzos and your quirky shirts or t-shirts will keep you cool and stylish for the season.

* Go Carribean: People are so focused on getting bold colours and stripes that the most fun to have collection is missed. Get yourself some cool Caribbean shirts and trousers to look chic for your night parties and look the best. Style them with a bright coloured silk top and your favourite pair of heels to make to look complete.

* Play it well with the skirts: Heading for a meeting or rushing to a party, skirts come as a saviour. Go with the bright coloured skirts for the season and pair them well with the Caribbean frill shirts to get the perfect look.

