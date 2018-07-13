Keep your fashion high, travel in style this monsoon

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Monsoon is in full swing in many parts of the country, and its time to update your wardrobe for the rainy season. While the torrential downpour, puddles and muddy streets can make dressing up a challenge during these months, following a few guidelines will help keep your fashion game high.

RK Jain, Managing Director of Bonjour shares a few tips on how to travel in style this monsoon.

* Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe: You might have a preference for subtle colours, but this is the season to bring out your bright coloured outfits. You can pick colours such as orange, canary yellow, fuchsia pink to stand out from the crowd. If you are not comfortable with wearing such vibrant colours, you can go for a pair of neon coloured socks to get a funky look. Nowadays, even many working professionals tend to match up their formal outfit with colourful socks with quirky patterns.

* Pick the monsoon-perfect socks: Well, closed footwear should ideally be avoided in monsoon. However, most of us don’t have the liberty to wear casual shoes at our workplaces. If you are wearing closed footwear in monsoon, make sure to wear waterproof socks which will keep your feet dry and safe from bacterial infection. Usually thicker than normal socks, waterproof socks come with moisture-wicking properties as well as anti-microbial properties.

* Choose the right footwear: Travelling in monsoon is a task in itself, and the wrong choice of footwear can even make things worse. Unless you want to spoil your favourite pair of shoes, avoid wearing stilettos or kitten heels. Also, wearing shoes that are made of leather, suede and velvet is not a wise decision during the rainy season. Instead, go for rubber footwear, jelly shoes, crocs, and colourful flip-flops that will give you a refreshing look. If you want to make a bolder statement, wear a pair of thigh-high PVC boots, which are all rage this season.

DebsenaChakraborty, Co-Founder, GoPursu.com too suggested some tips.

* Make a statement with your umbrella: Gone are the days, when umbrellas were used as a mean to protect against rains. If you look at the current trends, umbrellas are here to take the fashion world by a storm and rightfully so. A fun, bright colored umbrella can make your outfit look vibrant and playful. Carrying a cherry red umbrella in the sea of black umbrellas will surely turn some heads. You can experiment further by picking an umbrella with quirky prints that brings out the kid in you. However, if you want to settle on something more sophisticated, you can go for umbrellas in pastel colors.

* Choosing the right attire: It doesn’t take more than common sense to understand that monsoons are not here to stay long. Especially, when you are travelling, try to avoid wearing jeans, trousers or dresses that go past below your knees. Instead, choose shorts, skirts and dresses with short hem that will not get dirty. If you want to add some fun quotient to your style, wear a bright color romper or a jumpsuit, which are currently a rage in the fashion-forward community.

* The fabric matters: During monsoon, it’s almost impossible to not get drenched in a sudden downpour when we step outside. This is why choosing the right fabric is important. Save the clothes made of denim or silk, as they tend to take a lot to dry up and even gets ruined, especially silk. Upon the arrival of rainy season, pick clothes that are made of cotton or polyester which are not only comfortable but also dry quicker.

* Don’t forget to carry your handbag: While you may want to skip carrying a handbag during monsoon, it’s probably not a wise decision. If you are travelling, you should always choose a spacious bag that is big enough to hold the essentials as well as the umbrella. Tote bags come really handy in the monsoon.

