Kejriwal accuses Shah of creating anarchy

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party President (BJP) Amit Shah of creating anarchy and encouraging people to violate the orders of the Supreme Court.

“Amit Shah actively encouraging people to violate SC orders. Creating anarchy. Hopefully, SC will take cognisance,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal’s remark came in response to Shah’s statement that the Supreme Court should not pass verdicts that conflict with the religious faith of the people and which can’t be implemented on the ground.

Speaking at Kannur, Shah said: “The BJP will take over the protest of the Ayyappa devotees. We will not mind throwing out the government if the Kerala government tries to steamroll the traditions of the Sabarimala temple.”

–IANS

nks/mr