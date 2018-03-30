Kejriwal apologizes to Jaitley

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have apologized to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for making allegations against him, a source said on Monday.

A Kejriwal aide told IANS that a joint petition will be filed by the AAP leaders and Jaitley in a Delhi court later on Monday, seeking to withdraw a defamation case filed by the Finance Minister.

Apart from Kejriwal, the other AAP leaders who have apologized to Jaitley include AAP MP Sanjay Singh, senior leader Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

