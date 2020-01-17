Kejriwal awaits turn as nomination deadline nears (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who reached the office of the Returning Officer (RO) at the Jamnagar House here to file his nominations on Tuesday, awaits his turn as it is the last day of filing the papers.

“Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. (I) am so glad so many people participating in democracy,” Kejriwal tweeted at 2.36 p.m.

He had reached the office around 12.30 p.m. at the RO office, accompanied by his family, including parents, and party leaders Pankaj Gupta and Gopal Mohan.

Kejriwal, contesting polls from the New Delhi Assembly seat, failed to file his nomination papers on Monday due to a massive raodshow.

“The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” he said while talking to the media before filing his nomination papers.

He said parties are forming alliance in Delhi against the AAP.

“The BJP, Congress and many other parties have come together… the LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the first time there is such a coalition in Delhi. All these parties only have one aim: ‘defeat Kejriwal’.

“And I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward. They are saying ‘defeat Kejriwal’, I am saying make schools better, hospitals better, give electricity. Their only aim is to defeat Kejriwal,” the AAP chief added.

There was a huge crowd of candidates at the SDM office since morning as Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination.

The supporters of other candidates accused the police of giving “VIP treatment” to the Chief Minister. Kejriwal faced protest from the candidates and their supporters contesting against him at the RO office.

