New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed condolences over the death of people who were crushed by a speeding train while watching a Ravan effigy in flames in Amritsar.

“Extremely sad news coming about a major train accident near Amritsar,” he tweeted. “I appeal to all our volunteers in the area to help authorities in relief work and provide whatever help we can in this moment of crisis.”

