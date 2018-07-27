Kejriwal cracks whip, revives government website

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday directed Information and Technology Minister Kailash Gahlot to revive the non-functioning Delhi government website.

Kejriwal asked Gahlot to call an emergency meeting of officials concerned on the issue and to submit a compliance report within 24 hours.

Soon after the Kejriwal’s official note on the matter to the Minister, the website began to function normally. The website had been down for the last four days.

There had been public complaints about the website’s erratic functioning for the past few months.

Informed sources said that the Chief Minister was upset over the improper working of the website and even warned of divesting Gahlot of the portfolio if the situation was not redressed.

Kejriwal also directed Gahlot to issue a show-cause notice to the IT Secretary who, he said, “cannot give lame excuses and hold a junior official responsible”. The Secretary has been asked to submit a written response within 24 hours.

