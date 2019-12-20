Kejriwal dares Tiwari on free schemes in BJP-ruled states

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dared the city’s BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to implement free electricity and water schemes in the states ruled by the saffron party before promising it in Delhi.

Responding to a tweet which claimed that Tiwari had said that he will not end the subsidies implemented by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party but increase it by five times, Kejriwal said this is a mockery of the people.

“Five times more subsidy? Means instead of 200 units, you will give 1,000 units of free electricity and instead of 20,000 litres of free water, you will give one lakh litres of free water? You are making fun of people by these promises. Before Delhi elections, implement this in any one BJP-ruled state,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The city will go for polls on February 8 and the ruling AAP and opposition BJP are the main contenders along with the Congress.

The Kejriwal government has given free electricity up to 200 units and free water up to 20,000 litres to the city.

–IANS

nks/kr