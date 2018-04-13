Kejriwal demands death penalty for rape of minors

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded death penalty for those raping minors and also blasted the BJP for defending its MLA accused of raping a teenager in Uttar Pradesh.

While visiting the Rajghat where Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal’s fast on the same issue entered the third day, Kejriwal said his government was ready to make amendments to the existing law to ensure death penalty to rapists of minors.

He urged the Delhi High Court to inform his government about the number of fast-track courts, judges and money needed for the purpose.

“As soon as the Delhi High Court tells us, we will provide the money. We want women to remain safe in Delhi.”

Maliwal launched her protest on Friday in the wake of the horrific rape incidents in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, for which a BJP MLA has been detained, and in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir where a girl was abducted, gang-raped and murdered.

Kejriwal said Maliwal wanted death penalty for rapists of minors and that their trial should get over in six months.

“In the next Delhi Assembly session we will bring amendments to the IPC and CrPC that in case of rape of a minor, the rapist must get death penalty and the trial should be completed within six months.

“In the last three years, the Delhi Assembly has brought many legislation but the Centre has not cleared a single of them.”

Kejriwal said he came to Rajghat to promote the safety of women in Delhi and elsewhere in the country.

“There should be a system so that nobody dares to rape. I came here to demand a system which ensures women’s safety.”

He applauded Maliwal for her hunger strike. “I am not here to support her. She is fighting for our safety.”

He slammed the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments and police for trying to protect the MLA accused of raping a girl in Unnao.

“What message are we giving to the people? If a BJP MLA or supporter rapes, nothing will happen to him. The whole BJP party, from top to bottom, and whole machinery will protect that person,” Kejriwal said.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl was gang-raped inside a temple. They (BJP) say they are Hindus. They are a shame on Hinduism. The rapists have defiled the temple,” he added.

–IANS

gt/mr/him