Kejriwal demands swift registry for unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded the Centre should give registry to the people living in unauthorised colonies in just three days after they submit an application for it.

Speaking to the media, he said in the last five years, the AAP government has worked relentlessly for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

“I got to know that the Centre is saying it will give registry to only 100 or 500 people. I demand that it should be given to all and not just a few. Also, the Centre should ensure that people are given registry within three days of their application,” he said.

Kejriwal said the people here don’t trust anyone. “They will only trust you (BJP) if you give them registry.”

He said the Assembly election will be contested in the name of the works done.

“The BJP is suddenly talking about the unauthorised colonies here as people are talking about the works done by the AAP. They are questioning them the AAP has done so much work, what you are doing?”

He said the Centre was compelled to bring the bill in the Parliament after the AAP government’s pressure.

The Central government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi to benefit over 40 lakh residents who have been residing in such colonies for years.

Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 which was last week approved by the Union Cabinet for its introduction in the ongoing winter session of Parliament for its consideration and passing.

The Bill will help in allowing the registration of properties and provide relief to the residents in unauthorised colonies of Delhi from registration charges and stamp duty.

Over 40 lakh people are residing in 1,731 unauthorised colonies located on private or public property in Delhi.

