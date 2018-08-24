Kejriwal demands white paper on demonetization

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded a white paper on demonetization from the central government, saying that people suffered immensely from it.

“People suffered immensely due to demonetization. Many died. Business suffered. People have a right to know – what was achieved through demonetization? The government should come out with a white paper on the same,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

He attached a tweet which said the RBI’s annual report had stated that 99.3 per cent of all money in circulation came back to the banking system after the note ban.

The central government on November 8, 2016 announced it was taking back all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes.

